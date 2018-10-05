Packers remove Aaron Rodgers from injury report

Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is good to go for Sunday’s game against the Lions, and there’s no question about it.

The Packers removed Rodgers from the official injury report, meaning his knee is healthy enough that he’s practicing without restrictions and there’s no chance it will keep him off the field on Sunday.

Rodgers had been on every injury report since suffering a knee injury against the Bears in Week One, and there were concerns that his injured knee could be an issue for him in three subsequent games, but he hasn’t looked any worse for wear.

Packers cornerback Kevin King was also removed from the injury report, so he’ll play for the first time since suffering a groin injury in Week Two. Tight end Jimmy Graham (knee) and tackle Bryan Bulaga (back) also were removed from the injury report.

Eight Packers are listed as questionable: receivers Davante Adams (calf) and Geronimo Allison (concussion/hamstring), cornerbacks Jaire Alexander (groin) and Bashaud Breeland (hamstring), safeties Kentrell Brice (ankle) and Jermaine Whitehead (back), and guards Justin McCray (shoulder) and Lucas Patrick (back).

Wide receiver Randall Cobb (hamstring) has already been ruled out.