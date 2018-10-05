Pat Shurmur: It’s not about throwing deep, it’s about scoring points

Getty Images

Giants coach Pat Shurmur and quarterback Eli Manning have spent some time this week defending the team’s offensive approach through the first four games of the season.

The specific issue has been the lack of downfield throws and suggestions that Manning is too quick to check down to short passes. Shurmur said earlier this week that the team wants to be aggressive and continued to make that point in an interview posted to the team’s website on Friday.

Shurmur said it is “a false narrative that we weren’t trying to throw the ball down the field” and brought up what he believes is the most important narrative when asked about Manning averaging seven yards per attempt.

“You certainly want more yards per pass,” Shurmur said. “I think getting completions is important and short completions sometimes acts like a run, so yes. The key is, and this is the point everybody is missing, is getting the ball in the end zone more, no matter how you do it, and that’s the deal. … Everybody’s focus is, to me, it’s a little bit off. We need to score more points, period, however it happens.”

The Giants rank 29th in the league in scoring, so Shurmur certainly isn’t wrong about the need to put more points on the board. What’s less clear is what the team is going to do differently in order to make that happen.