Pat Shurmur thinks Giants have “a lot of heart”

Posted by Josh Alper on October 5, 2018, 3:39 PM EDT
Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham weighed in on what’s wrong with the 1-3 team during an interview with ESPN.

Beckham told Josina Anderson that heart and energy are two spots where the Giants are falling short a quarter of the way through the season. Head coach Pat Shurmur was asked about the wideout’s assessment later on Friday and took a different view of what’s behind the team’s poor start to the year.

Shurmur said reporters should talk to Beckham, who didn’t talk to reporters Friday, about the full context of what he meant, but added his opinion that there was plenty of heart and energy on the team.

“I do know this: Our team has a heck of a lot of heart; our team plays with a lot of energy,” Shurmur said, via Newsday. “What we haven’t done is we haven’t really executed quite as well as we need to yet Instead of energy, it’s execution. … These guys have a ton of heart, including Odell, and a lot of want-to.”

Beckham also mused about the team’s inability to make big plays down the field — Eli Manning is 3-of-12 on passes over 20 yards this season — although he placed that issue behind heart and energy as one holding the team back. Shurmur’s already called that a “false narrative,” but neither that narrative nor the other put forth by Beckham is likely to go away if the Giants offense spends this Sunday sputtering in another loss.

  1. Shurmur should instead speak directly to Beckham instead of giving a response through the media. This is how locker room problems start…when divas start complaining to the press and the HC doesn’t have the spine to put a stop to it, much like Tomlin.

  2. I think Beckham confuses his uncontrolled hot headed meltdowns with “heart”. It’s not so much that OBJ has “heart”, it’s more that he has no brains and no impulse control. It’s important to differentiate between the two before calling out a team that you were completely ready to hold out on if they didn’t give you what you wanted. Oh but yeah, “heart”…..*rolling eyes emoji*

    And maybe they could throw the ball downfield more if the o-line could hold a single block. How do you take 7 step drops and heave it down field when Manning has a rusher in his face 2 seconds after taking a snap? And hey, maybe they could afford more line help and complimentary players to take heat off Beckham if they didn’t have $20 mil of cap dedicated to a receiver when they still can barely manage 20 points a game WITH him on the field.

  5. Im getting extra hot buttered popcorn for this one. WR that just signed huge contract and coach sending subliminals to each other through the media in week 4.

    This is gonna end well.

