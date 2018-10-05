Pat Shurmur thinks Giants have “a lot of heart”

AP

Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham weighed in on what’s wrong with the 1-3 team during an interview with ESPN.

Beckham told Josina Anderson that heart and energy are two spots where the Giants are falling short a quarter of the way through the season. Head coach Pat Shurmur was asked about the wideout’s assessment later on Friday and took a different view of what’s behind the team’s poor start to the year.

Shurmur said reporters should talk to Beckham, who didn’t talk to reporters Friday, about the full context of what he meant, but added his opinion that there was plenty of heart and energy on the team.

“I do know this: Our team has a heck of a lot of heart; our team plays with a lot of energy,” Shurmur said, via Newsday. “What we haven’t done is we haven’t really executed quite as well as we need to yet Instead of energy, it’s execution. … These guys have a ton of heart, including Odell, and a lot of want-to.”

Beckham also mused about the team’s inability to make big plays down the field — Eli Manning is 3-of-12 on passes over 20 yards this season — although he placed that issue behind heart and energy as one holding the team back. Shurmur’s already called that a “false narrative,” but neither that narrative nor the other put forth by Beckham is likely to go away if the Giants offense spends this Sunday sputtering in another loss.