Posted by Mike Florio on October 5, 2018, 11:36 AM EDT
Last year, Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and former Patriots receiver Brandin Cooks got in trouble for a touchdown celebration that consisted of Cooks riding Gronk the human as if he were Gronk the racehorse.

Last night, Patriots defensive backs Patrick Chung and Duran Harmon staged a Karate Kid-inspired crane technique after Chung intercepted an Andew Luck pass. They both claimed after the game that the coordinated celebration happened without premeditation.

“It really is just spur of the moment,” Chung told reporters. “Sometimes we think about it but if you don’t play well then you don’t have these moments of celebration to begin with. That happened to be spur of the moment and it worked.”

“We didn’t even rehearse, it was off of the top of the dome, and it was a great time,” Harmon told reporters.

It won’t be a great time if coach Bill Belichick responds to the celebration the way he responded to the Cooks-Gronk piggyback ride.

“That was not planned or anything,” Gronkowski said last year. “We got yelled at. We’re not allowed to talk about celebrations. That’s what we got told. But, I kind of want to talk about it, but I kind of don’t because I’ll get in trouble, so I don’t know what to do. So, it just happened on the spot. It wasn’t planned.”

Players are now permitted by the league to engage in joint celebrations, but that doesn’t mean teams will allow it. And Belichick hasn’t been inclined to tolerate it.

13 responses to “Patrick Chung, Duron Harmon call Karate Kid celebration spontaneous

  2. Patriots safety’s have nothing to celebrate, they got torched by colts tight ends. Especially McCourty. They have not played that well

  4. You remember when people on here were complaining and calling the NFL the no fun league because they limited the TD celebrations. Well now you got what you want. Not only do Broadway shows break out after TD’s full length poses and group dance moves happen after every turn over with some teams. Next up for the no fun league. Every time the Offense gets a first down we will have to watch an act from Hamilton. You know because people watch football to be entertained. Maybe NBC should play a episode of This is US between quarters too. Fun to be had by all!

  5. chools119 says:
    October 5, 2018 at 11:45 am
    Patriots safety’s have nothing to celebrate, they got torched by colts tight ends. Especially McCourty. They have not played that well

    5 2 Rate This

    ———————

    Chung is dynamite and the best Rover/Big Nickel in the league. Has been for years.

    It’s an enormous chess piece and hard to get. But, yes, McCourty struggled, no doubt and Harmon has also been mediocre so far.

    Bill will be all over them in the film room.

  6. Maybe if the Colts spent less time practicing 10 man celebrations from 1994, they might win 3 games this season.

  8. Celebrations are for when you win the Super Bowl. Otherwise, a hug, a high-five, maybe a quick gesture, like a spike, should be plenty.

    I think the League made a mistake in being so controlling about celebrations and that it was a good idea to eliminate most of those rules, but that doesn’t mean I’m all in favor of celebrations. Most of them are pretty lame and, as a fan, I don’t want to think that guys actually took time away from football practice to choreograph some silly little skit.

    I thought the Colts’ defense’s choreographed celebration of an interception when they were down two TDs was an embarrassment to them and I sure hope they’re getting their butts kicked by the coaching staff for that one. At least the Pats’ celebration was when the team was winning, but I still thought it was silly and less effective than truly spontaneous congratulations.

  10. spaceforcecadet
    Oct 5, 2018, 11:51 AM EDT
    Bill Belichick sucks.

    Why because he would prefer his players use their time preparing for the actual game and not how they’ll celebrate making a play? I love the fact that he doesn’t want them out there using choreographed celebrations. The guy is all business all the time. That’s a big reason why he’s been such a successful coach. Look at what Indy did after the interception where they ran down the field and posed for the camera. First off, they were down 14 at that point in the game and to make matters worse Hogan handed the guy the pick by dropping the pass. The guy literally did nothing to earn that pick and then they celebrate like that. That’s what losing teams do

  12. The celebrating doesn’t bother me in the least….. I actually enjoy seeing the guys getting excited & celebrating a great play or perhaps a momentum game changing event….
    Keeps the crowd entertained when it happens for the home team & gets the blood flowing when it happens from the opposition……
    FOOTBALL is a game at heart & NOT JUST BUSINESS for us the fans, so it’s nice to see the players who do what they do as a business also are have fun playing the game!!!
    Way better than watching players kneel & dealing with all the protesting & political CRAP that has no place in it!!!!
    Go Pats!!!!!

