Raiders cut Tank Carradine, making room for Daryl Worley

The Raiders cut defensive end Tank Carradine to make room for cornerback Daryl Worley, who is returning from a four-game suspension.

Carradine requested his release, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

He played only 24 defensive snaps in only one game of action this season, making two tackles. Carradine made seven starts for the 49ers last season, making 19 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

The 49ers made him a second-round draft pick in 2013 and played 44 games in five seasons.