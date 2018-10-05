Randall Cobb to miss another game

Getty Images

The Packers will be without wide receiver Randall Cobb again on Sunday against the Lions.

Cobb has already been ruled out with a hamstring injury, coach Mike McCarthy said today. It will be the second consecutive game Cobb has missed, after missing last week’s win over the Bills.

In Week One Cobb was the Packers’ top receiver, catching nine passes for 142 yards and a touchdown in the comeback win over the Bears. But in two games after that he totaled just eight catches, 52 yards and no touchdowns, and then he missed Week Four.

The injury situation facing the Packers at wide receiver goes beyond just Cobb. Davante Adams (calf) and Geronimo Allison (concussion) are also dealing with injuries. There’s no official word yet on whether either of them will play on Sunday. The Packers’ other receivers are Equanimeous St. Brown, J'Mon Moore and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.