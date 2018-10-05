Ravens first-round rookie Hayden Hurst could make his debut Sunday

Getty Images

Hayden Hurst, the tight end chosen by the Ravens with the 25th overall pick in this year’s draft, may finally get on the field on Sunday.

The Ravens have listed Hurst as questionable with the foot injury that kept him out of the first four games of the season, but Hurst said he thinks he’s ready to play on Sunday in Cleveland.

The Ravens’ other rookie tight end, third-round pick Mark Andrews, has produced fairly well in Hurst’s absence. Baltimore would love to see both rookie tight ends on the field against the Browns.

The Ravens also listed CB Brandon Carr (knee), DT Willie Henry (abdomen), DB Anthony Levine (hamstring), G Alex Lewis (shoulder), DT Michael Pierce (foot) and LB Za'Darius Smith (hamstring) as questionable. Baltimore has ruled out CB Anthony Averett (hamstring) and LB Tim Williams (hamstring).