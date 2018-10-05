Russell Wilson has hamstring injury, but he’s off the final report

Getty Images

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson rarely is injured. Technically, he has an injury entering Week Five. But he has no official designation on the final Week Five report.

Wilson fully participated in practice all week, but the team disclosed that he has a hamstring injury.

“I’m good,” Wilson told reporters earlier this week. “I feel great. I think just, they have to, like any — I don’t call it rehab. I call it ‘pre-hab.’ Like in any pre-hab work, they’ve got to put it on there so I’m up here early in the mornings getting work and stuff but I feel great.”

In other words, Wilson got treatment for the hamstring. Even though it didn’t limit his ability to participate in practice, the Seahawks were required to disclose the injury.