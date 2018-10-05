Saints won’t take Taysom Hill out of offense with Mark Ingram back

Getty Images

While running back Mark Ingram was serving his four-game suspension, the Saints needed something to keep from driving Alvin Kamara into the ground.

Part of the plan was to incorporate third-quarterback/special teamer/gadget player Taysom Hill into the offense. And that’s apparently going to continue, even with Ingram back.

“We try to, each week, look at different ways that he can help us,” Saints coach Sean Payton said of Hill, via Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “I don’t see it being impacted there.”

Hill’s role has grown gradually but steadily this season, and it’s clear Payton likes the ability for a change of pace. Hill played 15 snaps last week, had four carries (for 28 yards), threw a pass and caught one.

“He’s a beast, man,” Ingram said. “It’s just another wrinkle, and it’s going to make us more explosive.”

By having their traditional running back on the field again, Hill becomes even more of a contrast, and even if he’s only a decoy he’s part of what makes the Saints difficult to game-plan against.