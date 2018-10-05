Sammy Watkins is questionable for Sunday’s showdown with Jaguars

Getty Images

If the Chiefs are going to beat the Jaguars on Sunday, it will help to have receiver Sammy Watkins available to play. For now, it’s not clear whether he will be.

The Chiefs have listed Watkins as questionable for Sunday’s game, due to a hamstring injury that occurred on Monday night against the Broncos.

Watkins was a limited participant in practice, on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. With the Chiefs playing at home, the Chiefs won’t need to tip their hand on Watkins’ ultimately availability until Sunday.

Chiefs safety Eric Berry (heel) is doubtful to play in his first game since Week One of the 2017 season. Defensive end Dee Ford and defensive back Armani Watts are questionable with groin injuries.