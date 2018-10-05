Seahawks could use George Fant as extra tight end

Getty Images

The Seahawks are hurting at tight end. They placed Will Dissly on injured reserve after he ruptured the patellar tendon in his right knee last week.

With starter Nick Vannett coming off a lower-back issue, the Seahawks are conscious of his workload. He played 54 of 66 offensive snaps Sunday.

Seattle promoted Darrell Daniels from their practice squad. He played in their first three games.

But the Seahawks have an X factor in offensive lineman George Fant, who played three snaps on offense as an extra tight end against the Cardinals after Dissly left.

Fant was reluctant to talk about his role this week, but Russell Wilson said he expects Fant to contribute “in a big way.” Vannett gave away even more of the game plan.

“If we go 12 personnel [one running back and two tight ends], we’ll probably have George Fant be the big tight end and me be in my usual [pass-catching and blocking] role,” Vannett said, via Gregg Bell of the The News Tribune. “So I don’t think it will be too different [this week]. But I think just the 11 personnel [one back, one tight end] stuff I’ll obviously be having to take on a bigger role.”