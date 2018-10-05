Steelers coordinator wants to get James Conner heated up

Getty Images

The Steelers have heard that Le'Veon Bell‘s coming back after the bye. But it would certainly help their search for some degree of offensive balance if they could run the ball regularly until he returns.

It looked like they were going to be able to in the opener, with James Conner running 31 times for 135 yards and two touchdowns. In the three games since, Conner has totaled 32 times for 97 yards, one of the many problems the Steelers have had on offense lately.

Last week against the Ravens, Conner had just nine carries, and offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner said this week he needed to fix that.

“I probably just need to do a better job heating him up,” Fichtner said, via Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “It’s just like quarterbacks, too. You get into a rhythm. And all good running backs, they need that rhythm. . . .

“He’s a tough, hard-nosed inside runner. He’s a capable outside runner. He’s done a really fine job in protection and in routes, so he’s been very complete, if you will.”

His role has been anything but. Even though they were never that far behind last week, there were six possessions in which Conner didn’t have a carry. And while no one expects him to replace the kind of production they’ve gotten from Bell in the past, having a more consistent approach can’t hurt.