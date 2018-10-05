Sterling Shepard “looking good” for Sunday after having cyst removed from back

Getty Images

Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard returned to practice on Thursday after sitting out on Wednesday in the wake of having a cyst removed from his back.

Shepard said that he had been playing in pain recently because of the cyst and that he’s feeling discomfort as a result of the operation, but sounded optimistic that he’ll be feeling well enough to play against the Panthers on Sunday.

“Looking good,” Shepard said, via the New York Daily News. “[We’ll] see how the rest of the week goes … I wouldn’t say [I feel] perfectly fine. I’m getting back to myself, though.”

Shepard has caught touchdowns in each of the last two games and has 24 catches for 229 yards on the season.