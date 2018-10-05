Terrance Williams out again for Cowboys

Getty Images

The stated reason for his absence is different this week, but the Cowboys will be playing without wide receiver Terrance Williams again this week.

Williams sat out last weekend’s win over the Lions after he missed Friday’s practice for personal reasons. Head coach Jason Garrett said again this week that Williams is dealing with off-field issues, but he also landed on the injury report due to a foot problem.

Williams, who had foot surgery in the offseason, didn’t practice at all and he’s been ruled out for Sunday night’s game against the Texans.

Center Travis Frederick and linebacker Sean Lee are also out for the Cowboys, who are expected to make a move in order to get defensive end David Irving on the 53-man roster now that his suspension has come to an end.