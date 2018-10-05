Thursday Night Football ratings down 11 percent vs. 2017

October 5, 2018
Clarence Beeks has delivered the fifth 2018 Friday morning crop report. This week, it’s time to sell! sell! sell!

According to SportsBusiness Daily, Thursday night’s game on FOX between the Colts and Patriots generated a 9.9 overnight rating. That’s down 11 percent from last year’s Week Five Thursday night rating for a Patriots-Buccaneers game.

The Colts-Pats game looked to be a blowout in the first half, and many may have changed the channel or gone to bed at intermission. Also, the game was played against extra innings for Rockies-Brewers on FS1 and the start of the Braves-Dodgers game on MLB Network.

Meanwhile, and as noted by SportsBusiness Daily, the combined cable-news audience for MSNBC, CNN, and FOX showed a 41-percent increase over the same night in 2017, given the ongoing Brett Kavanaugh kerfuffle.

Of course, a great matchup may have changed the outcome for the NFL game. Colts-Patriots doesn’t have the cachet it once did. That same problem could arise next Thursday night, when FOX tries to jam the “Now it’s a Game!” slogan onto a contest between the Eagles and Giants, with the home team staring down a likely 1-4 record and the Eagles in danger of making the trek down I-95 at 2-3.

  4. That same problem could arise next Thursday night, when FOX tries to jam the “Now it’s a Game!” slogan onto a contest between the Eagles and Giants, with the home team staring down a likely 1-4 record and the Eagles in danger of making the trek down I-95 at 2-3.
    Not to be “that guy”, but wouldn’t the Eagles going from PHiladelphia to North Jersey be making the trek UP I-95?

  6. I don’t think the NFL is doing itself any favors by changing the availability of the Thursday games each week. Someone without the NFL network who isn’t personally interested in that game may not even check to see if they can watch the game. Especially if they tried previously and found that they couldn’t without having NFL network.

  12. The NFL is in the entertainment business, and one of the truisms of the entertainment business is “leave them wanting more.”

    Honestly, the NFL doesn’t do that anymore. It’s oversaturated, both in quantity (3 out of the seven days of the week for games; seven days a week for news and analysis), and means of delivery – NBC, CBS, ESPN, NFL Network; TV, Phone, computer, tablet… The NFL is a 24 hour, seven day a week enterprise now.

    Those factors will inevitably hurt TV ratings. But due to the various means of delivery that aren’t accounted for, TV rating aren’t a good measure of popularity anymore – that’s an antiquated method.

  15. Call me old fashioned, but Thursday nights are for hanging out with friends and family, not sitting in front of the TV watching a game.

