Tom Brady: TD pass shows confidence I have in Josh Gordon

AP

Wide receiver Josh Gordon only caught two passes in Thursday night’s Patriots win, but one of them was a memorable one.

He reeled in a 34-yard touchdown on a broken play in the fourth quarter that put the Patriots back up by 14 points after the Colts made their way back into the game with a pair of scores. The leaping catch showed off Gordon’s athletic ability and quarterback Tom Brady said after the game that it also showed the faith he has in his new teammate.

“That was a great play Josh made, you know, jumping over the top of two defenders,” Brady said. “That tells you the kind of confidence I have in a really short period of time. You know, he’s earned it and happy to see him make that play.”

The touchdown pass was the 500th of Brady’s career and Gordon became the 71st different player to be on the receiving end of a Brady scoring pass. Gordon said after the game that “there’s many more for him to come” and the same could be true for the wideout as he’s found a role for himself in New England a few weeks after arriving in a trade.