Tom Brady ties Adam Vinatieri for most games on the winning team, with 226

When the Patriots beat the Colts on Thursday night, it represented the 226th time that Tom Brady has played in a game his team won. Only one player has done that before.

That player was Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri, who was also on the field last night and also has been on the winning team in 226 games in his career.

Brady has been on the winning team in 199 regular season games and 27 postseason games. Vinatieri has been on the winning team for 206 regular season games and 21 postseason games. For five years they were winning games together, as Vinatieri kicked for the Patriots from 1996 to 2005 and Brady became the Patriots’ starting quarterback in 2001.

Hall of Fame quarterback and kicker George Blanda still owns the record for the most regular-season games on the winning team, with 209. Both Brady and Vinatieri could break that record this year.