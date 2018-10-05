Vikings activate Kentrell Brothers, cut Bryan Witzmann

Getty Images

The Vikings announced they activated linebacker Kentrell Brothers from the exempt list. He served a four-game suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance enhancing drugs.

Minnesota cut offensive guard Bryan Witzmann to make room on the 53-player roster.

Brothers joined the Vikings as a fifth-round pick in 2016. He has appeared in 28 games, including two postseason appearances.

He led the team with 25 special teams tackles the past two years.

Witzmann, 28, has not played a game this season. He started 13 games for Kansas City last season.