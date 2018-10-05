Von Miller: I’ve got to get some sacks

Getty Images

Broncos linebacker Von Miller started the season with a bang when he recorded three sacks and forced two fumbles in a win over the Seahawks.

Things have been a bit quieter over the last three weeks. Miller had a sack in Week Two, but has been shut out the last two weeks as the Broncos have gone from 2-0 to 2-2 on the season. Those losses are about more than Miller, obviously, but the linebacker feels that it’s high time for him to get back on track.

“I’ve got to get some sacks,” Miller said, via the Denver Post. “I’ve just got to play better. I’ve still got a long way to go [this season] and I feel like I can do that. We’ve got some big-time games coming up and I need to be big in those.”

The Jets have given up 10 sacks so far this year, so Miller should have chances to snap his cold streak and help the Broncos snap theirs at the same time.