Week Five injury report roundup

Week Five of the 2018 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Patriots and it continues with 13 more games on Sunday, which means that the 26 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

Questionable players are uncertain to play, doubtful players are unlikely to play and out should be self-explanatory. Players who are on active rosters and don’t appear below should be considered healthy enough to play barring any announcements on Saturday. The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here.

With that housekeeping out of the way, here are all the injury reports for Sunday.

Packers at Lions

Packers WR Randall Cobb (hamstring) is out again this week. The team is waiting to make calls on WR Davante Adams (calf), CB Jaire Alexander (groin), WR Geronimo Allison (concussion, hamstring), CB Bashaud Breeland (hamstring), S Kentrell Brice (ankle), G Justin McCray (shoulder), G Lucas Patrick (back), and S Jermaine Whitehead (back).

The Lions will play without DE Ziggy Ansah (shoulder), G T.J. Lang (concussion) and TE Michael Roberts (knee). S Quandre Diggs (hand), DE Da'shawn Hand (ankle), LB Eli Harold (not injury related), WR Marvin Jones (ankle), CB Nevin Lawson (illness), S Tracy Walker (ankle), and S Tavon Wilson (back) make up the questionable group for Detroit.

Broncos at Jets

Broncos T Jared Veldheer (knee) won’t play and P Marquette King (right thigh) was listed as doubtful, so he’s likely joining Veldheer on the pine. LB Todd Davis (shoulder) and DE Adam Gotsis (knee) are listed as questionable.

The Jets ruled out CB Trumaine Johnson (quadricep), WR Charone Peake (hamstring) and TE Neal Sterling (concussion). S Marcus Maye (ankle, foot) is questionable to play after making his 2018 debut last week.

Dolphins at Bengals

Dolphins TE A.J. Derby (foot) and CB Bobby McCain (knee) won’t play on Sunday. DE Cameron Wake (knee) is also set to miss the game after a doubtful listing. LB Chase Allen (foot), LB Stephone Anthony (hamstring), RB Brandon Bolden (hamstring), DE Andre Branch (knee), S Reshad Jones (shoulder), S T.J. McDonald (foot), and WR DeVante Parker (quadricep) are the questionable contingent.

RB Giovani Bernard (knee) C Billy Price (foot) and WR John Ross (groin) are out for the Bengals, but RB Joe Mixon will be back in the lineup.

Falcons at Steelers

The Falcons get RB Devonta Freeman back after three weeks on the sideline. CB Justin Bethel (knee), DT Grady Jarrett (ankle, knee) and DE Derrick Shelby (groin) will all miss the game, however.

No one has been ruled out for the Steelers, but S Morgan Burnett (groin), WR Darrius Heyward-Bey (ankle) and LB Vince Williams (hamstring) are all expected to miss the game after drawing doubtful tags.

Giants at Panthers

The Giants only have two players on the injury report, but TE Evan Engram (knee) and DE Olivier Vernon (ankle) are both out.

Two players make up the Panthers injury report as well. TE Greg Olsen (foot) is out and LB Jared Norris (toe) is questionable.

Jaguars at Chiefs

RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring) and CB D.J. Hayden (toe) will miss the game for the Jaguars. CB Tre Herndon (hamstring) is listed as questionable.

The Chiefs didn’t rule S Eric Berry (heel) out for this week, but he’s listed as doubtful and he’s missed the first four games after getting the same tag. LB Dee Ford (groin), WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring) and S Armani Watts (groin) are listed as questionable.

Ravens at Browns

The Ravens ruled out CB Anthony Averett (hamstring) and LB Tim Williams (hamstring). CB Brandon Carr (knee), DT Willie Henry (abdomen), TE Hayden Hurst (foot), LB Anthony Levine (hamstring), G Alex Lewis (shoulder), DT Michael Pierce (foot), and LB Za'Darius Smith (hamstring) are all listed as questionable.

LB James Burgess (knee) is out again for the Browns. LB Christian Kirksey (illness) and S Damarious Randall (heel) were deemed questionable.

Titans at Bills

S Kenny Vaccaro (elbow) and LB Wesley Woodyard (shoulder) won’t play for the Titans in Buffalo. T Dennis Kelly (illness) is listed as questionable.

All three players on the Bills injury report — S Rafael Bush (shoulder), TE Charles Clay (ankle), S Micah Hyde (groin) — are listed as questionable.

Raiders at Chargers

Raiders S Karl Joseph (hamstring) is out this weekend and G Kelechi Osemele (knee) is listed as questionable.

The Chargers ruled out three players — WR Travis Benjamin (foot), DE Joey Bosa (foot), LB Kyzir White (knee) — and T Joe Barksdale (knee) is carrying a doubtful tag. T Russell Okung (groin) is listed as questionable.

Cardinals at 49ers

The Cardinals listed CB Bene’ Benwikere (neck), WR Larry Fitzgerald (hamstring, back), DE Markus Golden (knee), DT Robert Nkemdiche (foot), DT Corey Peters (elbow), CB Jamar Taylor (back, hamstring), and T John Wetzel (shoulder) as questionable for Sunday’s game.

The 49ers also have seven questionable players for Sunday. RB Matt Breida (shoulder), WR Marquise Goodwin (hamstring, quadricep), T Mike McGlinchey (knee), C Weston Richburg (knee), CB Richard Sherman (calf), T Joe Staley (knee), and CB Jimmie Ward (hamstring) make up their group. WR Dante Pettis (knee) is out.

Rams at Seahawks

The Rams will go without K Greg Zuerlein (right groin) again this week. LB Mark Barron (ankle) and TE Tyler Higbee (knee) drew questionable tags.

Seahawks DE Rasheem Green (ankle) and LB K.J. Wright (knee) are out. DE Frank Clark (illness) and C Ethan Pocic (ankle) will be game-time calls after being deemed questionable on the injury report.

Vikings at Eagles

The Vikings won’t have DE Tashawn Bower (ankle), DE Everson Griffen (knee, not injury related), CB Marcus Sherels (ribs) or CB Trae Waynes (concussion) in Philly this weekend. RB Dalvin Cook (hamstring) is questionable.

DE Derek Barnett (shoulder) and RB Darren Sproles (hamstring) are out for the Eagles. RB Corey Clement (quadricep) and DT Haloti Ngata (calf) are listed as questionable.

Cowboys at Texans

C Travis Frederick (illness), LB Sean Lee (hamstring) and WR Terrance Williams (not injury related, foot) will be out for the Cowboys on Sunday night. We’ll wait to find out if CB Chidobe Awuzie (ankle), DT Maliek Collins (knee) and DT Antwaun Woods (calf) will play after they drew questionable tags.

Three Texans — WR Keke Coutee (hamstring), WR Will Fuller (hamstring), RB Lamar Miller (chest) — are listed as questionable as well. CB Aaron Colvin (ankle) and LB Brian Peters (ankle) have been ruled out.