Adrian Peterson exits the injury report

Getty Images

As Washington emerges from its bye, running back Adrian Peterson has exited the injury report.

The future Hall of Famer suffered an ankle injury during a Week Three win over Green Bay. He practiced on a limited basis both Thursday and Friday before fully participating in Saturday’s session.

The only Washington players with injury designation are safety Troy Hapke (hamstring; out), guard Shawn Lauvao (calf; out), receiver Josh Doctson (heel; questionable), and tackle Trent Williams (knee; questionable).

Peterson has 236 rushing yards in three games, along with 100 receiving yards. He was a free agent until late August, and he has started every game this season for his fourth career team.

Washington takes its 2-1 record to New Orleans on Monday night. Washington has a 7-2 record at the Superdome.