Alvin Kamara, limited all week in practice, has no injury designation

Getty Images

As the Saints get running back Mark Ingram back, they won’t be missing the other key piece of their backfield.

Running back Alvin Kamara was limited all week in practice with a knee injury, but he has no injury designation for Monday night’s game against Washington. This means that he’ll definitely play.

Kamara has 275 rushing yards (4.9 yards per carry) and 336 receiving yards (9.6 yards per catch) through four games. That equates to an average of more than 152 yards from scrimmage per game, putting him on pace for more than 2,400 yards from scrimmage for the season.

Only two players have ever had more than 2,400 yards from scrimmage in one season: Chris Johnson (2,509 in 2009) and Marshall Faulk (2,429 in 1999).

With Ingram back, however, Kamara could lose some touches. Last year, Ingram and Kamara each had more than 1,500 yards from scrimmage.

Receiver Ted Ginn (knee) has been ruled out for the game. Linebacker Manti Teo (knee), center Cameron Tom (knee), and defensive end Trey Hendrickson (illness) are questionable.