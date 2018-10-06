Broncos punter Marquette King lands on injured reserve

Getty Images

Broncos punter Marquette King has been battling a leg injury, and now he’s going to get at least a couple months to heal.

King is being placed on injured reserve today, according to multiple reports.

The Broncos added punter Colby Wadman to the practice squad last week, and he’ll be elevated to the active roster to take King’s place.

The Broncos picked King up after the Raiders cut him this offseason, but King has not punted particularly well this year. Wadman, who like King was with the Raiders this offseason, has never punted in a regular-season game.