Broncos reportedly plan to release Marquette King when healthy

Getty Images

If things don’t work out with the Broncos for new punter Colby Wadman, the Broncos won’t be turning back later in the year to Marquette King.

Via Mike Klis of 9News.com, the Broncos will release King from injured reserve when he’s healthy.

Klis says King likely will be healthy within the next week or two. When he’s released from IR, King will be able to collect the balance of his 2018 salary as termination pay.

He’ll exit with $2 million, in the form of his $500,000 signing bonus and $1.5 million salary for the first of the three years of his contract in Denver. The Broncos will take a $333,000 cap charge for King in 2019.

When released, King will be able to sign with any other team he chooses. After punting for the Raiders and Broncos, maybe he’ll try to continue his tour of the AFC West.