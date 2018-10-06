Cowboys put Travis Frederick, Terrance Williams on injured reserve

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 6, 2018, 1:17 PM EDT
A couple of players who were expected to play a big role in Dallas this year are instead headed for injured reserve.

The Cowboys are putting both center Travis Frederick and wide receiver Terrance Williams on injured reserve, according to multiple reports.

Frederick has been undergoing treatment for Guillain–Barré syndrome, an autoimmune disorder, and hasn’t played at all this season.

Williams has had personal issues, a looming suspension because of an offseason arrest, and was just added to the injured list this week. The Cowboys haven’t hidden the fact that they’re concerned about all the issues piling up withe Williams, and now he’ll be gone for at least eight weeks.

The Cowboys are also activating David Irving to the 53-player roster after he was suspended for the first four weeks of the season.

6 responses to “Cowboys put Travis Frederick, Terrance Williams on injured reserve

  1. There is nothing wrong with Williams that wasn’t there before the season. They should have cut him before the season but they are so clueless they waited till now to realize it. Wasted the cap space as his salary is guaranteed. I sincerely hope that Frederick will be okay. He is a good guy,unlike Williams, as well as a terrific player. Hope he recovers and is able to live a normal life. That is #1. As a fan I also hope he can play again. That’s #2.

  2. I was surprised when they initially re-signed him. If Williams gets suspended, he’ll be released.

  3. Travis was the heart of the oline. The leader the play caller. He is Missed Big Time. WIlliams has no hands is nothing more then a body catcher who lets passes bounce of him. He wont be missed. And IF im not mistaken If or When he gets Suspended then his contract is voidable and we dont eat it (not like it was much to eat anyways), then it just becomes an injury settlement. I could be wrong on this, so let me know.

  4. I believe they will be off the hook for any games he is suspended, but I think since he is a 1st time offender it will be just a couple games. The rest the Cowboys will be on the hook for. Jerry has the money no doubt but they could always use the cap room. And until the issue is resolved the cap space, whatever it is, is tied up. I think…

  5. So, one guy on IR and getting suspended and you activate a guy coming off a suspension. Sounds like business as usual for the Cowboys…

