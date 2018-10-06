Cowboys put Travis Frederick, Terrance Williams on injured reserve

Getty Images

A couple of players who were expected to play a big role in Dallas this year are instead headed for injured reserve.

The Cowboys are putting both center Travis Frederick and wide receiver Terrance Williams on injured reserve, according to multiple reports.

Frederick has been undergoing treatment for Guillain–Barré syndrome, an autoimmune disorder, and hasn’t played at all this season.

Williams has had personal issues, a looming suspension because of an offseason arrest, and was just added to the injured list this week. The Cowboys haven’t hidden the fact that they’re concerned about all the issues piling up withe Williams, and now he’ll be gone for at least eight weeks.

The Cowboys are also activating David Irving to the 53-player roster after he was suspended for the first four weeks of the season.