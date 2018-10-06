Dolphins rule out Cam Wake

Getty Images

Miami won’t have Cam Wake rushing Andy Dalton tomorrow in Cincinnati.

The Dolphins announced that Wake has been ruled out and isn’t making the trip. That’s no surprise, as Wake missed practice all week with a knee injury.

The 36-year-old Wake has started all four games this season and started all 16 last year, so the Dolphins’ defense isn’t accustomed to playing without him. Dolphins defensive end Andre Branch also has a knee injury and is questionable, so the Dolphins may be even more depleted at the position.

Dalton has been sacked just seven times out of 157 pass attempts through four games this season. The Dolphins would like to get to Dalton more often than that, which won’t be easy without their pass rush at full strength.