Getty Images

Officials did not penalize Earl Thomas for his obscene gesture, but the NFL fined the Seahawks safety.

The league docked Thomas $13,369 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Thomas fractured his left tibia against the Cardinals on Sunday. As he was leaving the field on a cart, Thomas gestured to the Seattle sideline with his middle finger.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll recommended everyone cut Thomas a little slack considering the break ended Thomas’ season.