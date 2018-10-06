Giants activate Josh Mauro, place Stacy Coley on IR

Getty Images

The Giants activated defensive lineman Josh Mauro from the exempt list. He served a four-game suspension for performance enhancing drugs.

They placed returner Stacy Coley on injured reserve with a right hamstring injury in a corresponding move. He played in only one game, returning two punts for 6 yards and two kickoffs for 27 yards against the Texans.

Mauro signed with the Giants on March 19, three days after his release by the Cardinals.

He spent his first four NFL seasons in Arizona, where he played for current Giants defensive coordinator James Bettcher. Mauro joins a defensive line rotation that includes Damon Harrison, Dalvin Tomlinson, B.J. Hill, Kerry Wynn, Mario Edwards and John Jenkins.

Mauro played in 47 games with 26 starts for the Cardinals and had 92 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.