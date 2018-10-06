Jaguars promote Quenton Meeks, release Rashad Greene

Getty Images

The Jaguars promoted rookie cornerback Quenton Meeks from the practice squad to the team’s 53-player roster in advance of Sunday’s game. To make room on the roster, the team released receiver Rashad Greene.

Meeks originally signed with Jacksonville as an undrafted rookie out of Stanford.

He played 39 games in college, making 121 tackles, 25 pass breakups and seven interceptions.

The Jaguars waived him during final roster reductions on Sept. 1 but signed him to the practice squad.

He is the son of former NFL assistant coach Ron Meeks.

Greene, 26, had not played in a game this season. He played 17 games for the Jaguars in 2015-16.