League fines Akiem Hicks $33,425 for contact with official

Getty Images

Akiem Hicks avoided a suspension for bumping into an official during the second quarter of last week’s game. Instead, the Bears defensive tackle earned an ejection and a fine.

The league will take $33,425 of Hicks’ pay check for making physical contact with an official.

After Eddie Jackson intercepted a Ryan Fitzpatrick pass, Hicks and Buccaneers offensive guard Ali Marpet got into it. Down judge Mike Carr attempted to separate the players when Hicks made contact with Carr.

Hicks threw his jersey and shoulder pads into the stands as he left the field.