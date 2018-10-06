NFL fines Kareem Hunt for lowering helmet

Getty Images

NFL officials have largely forgotten about the controversial “lowering the helmet” rule this season, calling it only four times through the first four games of the season. But just because a player isn’t flagged doesn’t mean he won’t be fined.

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt committed a textbook violation of the rule on Monday night against the Broncos, and he’s been fined for it.

The NFL fined Hunt $26,739 for unnecessary roughness, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The penalty was so obvious that the officials’ failure to call it was one of the more blatant missed calls of this NFL season. Even V.P. of Officiating Al Riveron, who rarely publicly calls out his own officials, acknowledged the mistake. And now the league office has cracked down as well.