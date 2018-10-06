NFL fines Xavier Rhodes for kicking penalty flag

Getty Images

The NFL fined Xavier Rhodes for unsportsmanlike conduct in last week’s game.

The Vikings cornerback will lose $13,369.

Rhodes kicked a penalty flag after being penalized for defensive holding. The 15-yard penalty gave the Rams a first down at the Vikings 47-yard line. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer pulled Rhodes, and on the next play, Jared Goff threw a touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks.

Rhodes expressed remorse afterward.

“I can’t do that,” Rhodes said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “It hurt the team. I mean, that’s a selfish penalty. That was really selfish of me. I told people that I spoke to that it was one of the heat-of-the moment type things. It’s something I’ve got to control.”