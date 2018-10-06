NFL prospect’s football career ends due to neck injury

Getty Images

University of Miami receiver Ahmmon Richards, regarded as a potential first-round NFL draft pick, will be unable to continue his football career due to a neck injury, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

Per the report, Richards hadn’t played since the season opener. He’d been described as day to day with a bone bruise in his knee.

University of Miami A.D. Blake James told Jackson only that Richards is “injured.”

A junior, Richards generated 934 yards on 49 receptions as a freshman, averaging 19.1 yards per catch.