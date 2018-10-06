Packers promote Tyler Lancaster, cut Darius Jackson

Getty Images

The Packers elevated defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster to the active roster from the practice squad. They cut running back Darius Jackson in a corresponding move.

Lancaster originally signed with the Packers out of Northwestern on May 4.

After being waived Sept 2, Lancaster joined Green Bay’s practice squad on Sept. 3.

He played in 40 games over four seasons, starting the final 39. He made honorable mention All-Big Ten after setting career highs in tackles (40), tackles for a loss (9.5) and sacks (two).

Jackson, a sixth-round pick of the Cowboys in 2016, played two games this season. Those were the first two appearances of his career.

He played 20 special teams snaps.