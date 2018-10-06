Patriots waive Cyrus Jones, again

Getty Images

The Patriots are getting a little time off after Thursday night’s win over the Colts. Defensive back Cyrus Jones will be getting a little more.

The Patriots have waived Jones again.

Originally a second-round pick in the 2016 draft, the Patriots waived Jones on September 1. He later signed with the Ravens’ practice squad. On September 19, the Patriots re-signed Jones to New England’s active roster.

He appeared in the Week Three loss to the Lions and the Week Four win over the Dolphins. Jones didn’t play against the Colts on Thursday night.

Jones served at times as a return specialist during his first stint with the Patriots, but he fumbled five times. He returned five punts during his second stint with the team, averaging nine yards per return.

The Patriots made no corresponding roster move, which means that they have 52 players on the roster, for now.