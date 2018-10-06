Pitt, Syracuse give Heinz Field grass a tough test before Steelers game Sunday

AP

The grass that both the Steelers and University of Pittsburgh play on at Heinz Field has already been re-sodded once this season. The NFL has to hope it can hold up under tough circumstances.

That’s because Pitt and Syracuse are playing a game there today, a game with thunderstorms severe enough that they’re currently in a weather delay. Any time two teams play in conditions like that, there’s a risk of the grass getting chewed up.

And if the grass is chewed up today, there’s not much that can be done to have it in good shape for tomorrow, when the Steelers host the Falcons. That game kicks off at 1 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, and as of 3:30 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, the Pitt-Syracuse game still has to withstand a weather delay and play the second half.

Between Steelers games, Pitt games, high school games and other events at Heinz Field, the grass has been known to take a beating. The Steelers and Falcons will find out in pregame warmups tomorrow just how bad a beating it has taken today.