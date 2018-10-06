Ravens’ defense has feasted on rookie quarterbacks, with Baker Mayfield next

Getty Images

Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale is publicly singing the praises of Browns rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield. But privately, the Ravens have to be feeling pretty confident about their meeting with Mayfield on Sunday.

That’s because the John Harbaugh-led Ravens have been the best team in football at stopping rookie quarterbacks.

According to ESPN, since Harbaugh became Baltimore’s coach, the Ravens’ defense has allowed rookie quarterbacks to combine for a 59.6 passer rating. That’s the lowest passer rating that any NFL defense has allowed against rookie quarterbacks. The Ravens have also recorded 27 interceptions against rookie quarterbacks, which is the most that any defense has totaled against rookies.

Overall the Ravens are 15-5 when facing a rookie quarterback since Harbaugh became the coach.

Maybe Mayfield is different, as Martindale says. But if history is any guide, Mayfield is in for a rough day on Sunday.