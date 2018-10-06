Rishard Matthews working out for Browns, Cardinals

Getty Images

Veteran receiver Rishard Matthews wanted out of Tennessee, and he got his wish. He may soon have a chance to join one or two other teams.

Per multiple reports, Matthews is scheduled to work out for the Browns on Monday, and then the Cardinals on Tuesday.

Matthews, who turns 29 on Friday, spent four years with the Dolphins before signing with the Titans in 2016. In his first year in Tennessee, Matthews had career highs in receptions (65), yards (945), and touchdowns (nine).

The Browns had been interested in Dez Bryant. They haven’t added a veteran wideout since trading Josh Gordon to the Patriots nearly three weeks ago.