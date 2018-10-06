Saints release Mike Gillislee

Getty Images

The Saints needed a running back at the outset of the regular season, given the four-game suspension imposed on Mark Ingram. Now that Ingram is back, the running back they picked up to replace him is gone.

The Saints terminated the contract of veteran Mike Gillislee on Saturday, creating the roster spot that Ingram filled upon the lifting of his roster exemption.

Gillislee had 16 carries for 43 yards in four games with the Saints. He’d been cut by the Patriots, where he’d signed as a restricted free agent after three seasons with the Bills.

As a vested veteran, Gillislee can collect the balance of his $790,000 salary as termination pay, and he can sign with another team, keeping both paychecks.