Saturday one-liners

The Patriots are getting a couple days off (so much for #NoDaysOff) after Thursday night’s win.

The mother of Bills DB Tre'Davious White was recently arrested for aggravated battery, after a man was found with a knife in his chest.

Six key Dolphins could be missing from Sunday’s game at Cincinnati.

Should Jets QB Sam Darnold be targeting WR Robby Anderson more frequently?

Ravens RB Alex Collins has no injury designation for Sunday despite missing Thursday’s practice with a knee injury.

Bengals players are starting to believe.

On Friday, Browns DE Myles Garrett was still thinking about a key sack he almost had on Sunday.

Steelers LB Vince Williams has never missed a game due to injury; that likely will change this week.

Texans rookie P Trevor Daniel is getting more comfortable.

Colts coach Frank Reich gave his banged-up players the full weekend off.

Jaguars K Josh Lambo is using visualization to realize better kicking.

Titans RB Derrick Henry keeps talking about improving.

Chiefs LB Reggie Ragland on the criticism of the team’s subpar defense: “We don’t care if nobody thinks we’re good or not.”

Raiders OL Jon Feliciano is ready to go on Sunday if Kelechi Osemele can’t.

Get to know the guy who may be punting for the Broncos on Sunday.

Bruce Arians gushes about Chargers QB Philip Rivers.

Will Cowboys DL David Irving be ready to go on Sunday?

Here’s what some of WR Odell Beckham’s teammates are saying about his criticism of the club.

Could Eagles OL Stefen Wisniewski be headed for the bench?

Washington OT Trent Williams is confident that he’ll be ready to play on Monday night.

Here’s a look at Bears QB Mitch Trubisky, with 16 starts in the can.

Lions coach Matt Patricia has defended QB Matthew Stafford against criticism of his leadership skills.

The Packers are still waiting for Packers TE Jimmy Graham to have his breakout game.

With only two healthy defensive ends, the Vikings may use LB Anthony Barr there from time to time on Sunday (which should go better than using him to cover receivers).

The Falcons will use multiple defensive tackles to replace Grady Jarrett, who will miss Sunday’s game with a sprained ankle.

Panthers CB James Bradberry will get another test on Sunday, when he lines up across from Odell Beckham.

The Saints want to see natural ability and instincts take over for DB Marcus Williams.

The Buccaneers won’t be signing QB Paxton Lynch; his invitation to work out was more about having someone there to throw to receivers and running backs.

Cardinals K Phil Dawson will be playing in his 300th game.

Rams CB Marcus Peters discusses his unexpected appearance in the Week Four Thursday night game.

A Thursday hamstring injury has 49ers DB Jimmie Ward in some degree of doubt for Sunday.

The Golden State Warriors spent time with the Seahawks on Friday.