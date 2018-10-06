Stephen Jones on Terrance Williams: It’s a work in progress with him

Getty Images

Terrance Williams played all of a possible 83 games in his career before Sunday. He missed last week’s game as one of the team’s inactives, even though Williams didn’t appear on the injury report, and the Cowboys already have ruled out the receiver for Sunday.

Is it his foot, which required offseason surgery? He was added to the injury report Thursday after missing several days of practice for personal reasons.

Is it his diminished role? He played only 39 snaps in the first three games.

Is it the distraction of a potential suspension? Williams faces discipline from the league for a May incident when he was arrested for public intoxication after crashing his Lamborghini into a light pole and fleeing the scene.

Maybe it’s all of those.

“With him, there’s a suspension looming out there that might or might not happen,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Friday on 105.3 The Fan. “He does have some things after coming off that foot injury, which happens. When you have a foot injury, sometimes you rush it back, and you’re not quite there.

“And then just personal and general, some things that maybe are holding him back right now. I just think it’s a work in progress with him. He’s certainly made a lot of plays for us in the past. We think a lot of him. He’s a fighter and competitor, we just got to get him right.”

Williams, the Cowboys’ most expensive wideout with a $4.75 million salary cap number, has three targets and two catches for 18 yards this season.