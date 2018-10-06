Texans promote Tyrell Adams

Getty Images

The Texans promoted linebacker Tyrell Adams to the active roster from the practice squad. He fills a roster spot opened when Houston cut offensive tackle Roderick Johnson earlier in the week.

Adams, 26, has played 12 career games, all with the Raiders. He made 18 tackles in six games last season.

He originally entered the NFL with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of West Georgia in 2015.

Adams also had stints with the Chiefs, Bills and Colts.

The Texans signed Johnson back to the practice squad after he cleared waivers.