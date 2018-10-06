Two defensive ends got the franchise tag this year, with very different results

AP

The Cowboys and Lions both put the franchise tag on a defensive end before the start of free agency this year, but the results have been very different.

For Dallas, the defensive end was DeMarcus Lawrence, who signed the one-year, $17.1 million franchise tender and has done exactly what teams always hope a player will do when playing on a one-year contract: He’s looked determined to earn a massive multi-year deal next offseason. Lawrence is leading the NFL with 5.5 sacks this year.

For Detroit, the defensive end was Ezekiel Ansah, who also signed the one-year, $17.1 million franchise tender. But that has not gone according to plan: Ansah suffered a shoulder injury in Week One and hasn’t played since, and he’s already been ruled out for this week. Through five weeks, Ansah has been on the field for just 19 snaps.

The 26-year-old Lawrence has played so well that the Cowboys might franchise him again in March. That’s an expensive option, as the one-year franchise tag salary next year would rise to more than $20.5 million, but the Cowboys may decide that they just can’t risk such a good player leaving.

The 29-year-old Ansah has had trouble staying healthy in the past, which made franchising him a risky proposition, but he’s never missed four straight games like he’s in the midst of missing now. Those injuries will certainly be a factor when Ansah hits free agency in March — when it should go without saying that the Lions won’t franchise him again.