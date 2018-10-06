With six touchdowns, Calvin Ridley is finding the end zone at a record pace

Getty Images

Falcons rookie wide receiver Calvin Ridley isn’t just leading the league in touchdown catches. He’s scoring touchdowns at a historic pace.

Ridley has six touchdown catches through four games this season, which puts him on a pace to finish the season with 24 touchdown catches. The NFL record is 23, set by Randy Moss with the 2007 Patriots.

Even if it’s not realistic to think Ridley will stay on this pace for 16 games and break Moss’s record, he has a good chance at another Moss record: In 1998 Moss set the NFL record for touchdown catches in a rookie, with 17. Ridley can break Moss’s record with 12 touchdown catches in the Falcons’ 12 remaining games.

Ridley is benefiting from the fact that Julio Jones is drawing coverage away while not vulturing touchdowns. With Jones on pace to break the NFL’s yardage record and Ridley on pace to break the touchdown record, Matt Ryan has a couple of great targets.