49ers lose Matt Breida to ankle injury

San Francisco running back Matt Breida was already injured heading into today’s game, and now he’s suffered another injury.

Breida suffered an ankle injury and has been ruled out of the game.

Heading into today, Breida was listed as questionable with a shoulder injury. He decided to play through it, but the ankle injury knocked him out.

A second-year player who made the team as an undrafted rookie last year, Breida has burst onto the scene as the 49ers’ starter this season, carrying 49 times for 369 yards, an incredible average of 7.5 yards per carry.