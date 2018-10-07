Adam Gase: Laremy Tunsil injury shook us up

Getty Images

The Dolphins were up 17-0 in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Bengals, but they wound up 27-17 losers as Cincinnati scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

After the game, Dolphins head coach Adam Gase pointed to one big reason why the game turned so completely. Left tackle Laremy Tunsil left the game and entered the concussion protocol during the third quarter and his replacement Sam Young got beaten on a pair of plays that turned into defensive touchdowns for the Bengals in the final 15 minutes.

Tannehill was sacked on one other play and Gase said that losing Tunsil sent the team into a tailspin.

“We lost Laremy and that kind of shook us up a little bit. We didn’t bounce back from that very well. They started teeing off on us,” Gase said, via ESPN.com. “We got to clean a lot of things up. We got to figure out how to give [Tannehill] a chance to throw it. … The left tackle wasn’t in. That kind of can do some damage. When you get behind, it kind of causes problems.”

The Dolphins have lost two other starting offensive linemen to injured reserve this season, so they were thin up front even before Tunsil went down. With or without Tunsil, they’ll need to do better against Khalil Mack and the Bears next time out.