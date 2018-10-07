Adam Thielen sets NFL record with another 100-yard game

Getty Images

Adam Thielen has accomplished something that Jerry Rice, Randy Moss, Terrell Owens or any other Hall of Fame receiver in the modern era ever did.

With 110 yards already today, the Vikings receiver has become the first in the Super Bowl era to surpass the century mark in each of the first five games of a season.

Theielen had 102 yards against the 49ers, 131 against the Packers, 105 against the Bills and 135 against the Rams in the Vikings’ first four games.

He has caught six passes against the Eagles, including a 3-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins.