Alex Erickson may have expanded role on Sunday

Getty Images

With fleet-footed Bengals wideout John Ross out for Sunday’s game against Miami, a jack-of-all-trades may get a chance to try to master one of them for the 3-1 home team.

Alex Erickson has only one reception (for eight yards) and one rushing attempt (also eight yards) on the season, but he could end up doing more today.

As noted by Paul Dehner, Jr. of the Cincinnati Enquirer, Erickson saw increased snaps at receiver in Atlanta last week, and he also played some running back. Primarily a return specialist, there could be much offensive opportunities with Ross (and tailback Gio Bernard) out.

“When I got to Wisconsin it was kind of the same thing,” Erickson said, via Dehner. “I just kept going and kept pushing and eventually injuries happened and I was there. The coaches could rely on me, so they put me in and I made enough plays so they had to play me. Be a guy they can count on, be where I’m supposed to be and make the play when he’s there.”

Erickson has returned eight total kicks this year — five kickoffs and three punts. He has a career average of 24.7 yards per kickoff return and 7.1 yards per punt return. Erickson produced a 47-yard kickoff return in the fourth quarter of the come-from-behind win against the Falcons.