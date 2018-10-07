Allen Hurns touchdown gives Cowboys the lead

Getty Images

The Cowboys were hoping Allen Hurns would become a key part of their passing game.

The just didn’t think it would take five weeks to happen.

The free agent pickup from Jacksonville caught his first touchdown as a Cowboy, giving Dallas a 13-10 lead over Houston in the third quarter.

Hurns, who got a two-year, $12 million contract as a fallback position this offseason, caught seven passes for 81 yards in his first four games.

The scoring drive was set up by a turnover, as the Cowboys recovered Texans wideout DeAndre Hopkins‘ fumble at the Texans 16, making it much easier to get to the goal line.