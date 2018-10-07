Baker Mayfield with an early interception for Browns

AP

When rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield took over as the Browns starter, many hailed his Favre-ian ability to make plays.

He’s also showing some Early Favre-ian tendencies to make plays the other way.

Mayfield threw an early interception to Ravens cornerback Tavon Young, and the Ravens turned the field position into a field goal and a 3-0 lead.

Mayfield threw a pair of interceptions in last week’s loss to the Raiders, which was exactly as many touchdown passes as he threw.

So for the moment, Mayfield has a 2-to-3 ratio in the wrong direction.

Favre stayed that way for the first three seasons of his career (37-39), so it’s not as if this is a sign that Mayfield’s about to be a disaster or anything.